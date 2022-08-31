Monjonell renews until 2025 and will play on loan at the Belgian Lommel

Éric Monjonell (06/12/2001) will play on loan until the end of the season at Lommel SK, a club that belongs to the City Football Group, currently in the Belgian Second Division. The 20-year-old central defender has extended his contract with Girona until 2025 after completing the entire pre-season with the first team. Monjonell, who has a great ability for aerial play, arrived at Girona FC as a youth, making his debut with the first team in November 2020 in a match against Real Zaragoza.

Regular with Girona B, he has played 44 games in the last two seasons and scored 4 goals. In addition, in the last season he played two games as a starter in the Copa del Rey qualifiers with the first team and scored a goal. In fact, in both matches, the Barcelona midfielder played the entire 90 minutes of the match, contributing to the victory and advancing to the round of 16. Before arriving at Girona FC, he had played with teams such as Badalona, Vilassar or Mataró.