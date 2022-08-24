Reinier: "I want to find my best version in Girona"
Press conference of the new Girona FC player
"My goal is to find my best version and be able to help the team in everything I can. I'm happy to arrive at Girona."
"I am very happy for the victory and to be able to debut in the First Division. I want to thank my colleagues and the teacher for the opportunity. Now I have to work hard to keep getting minutes."
"I spoke with Haaland. We talked a little about how everything was here. He spoke very well to me about the City group and he is also one of the reasons why I am here."
"I can play in all attacking positions. Half forward, winger or even forward”.