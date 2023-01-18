STATEMENT | osale of tickets for the match vs. FC Barcelona

Girona FC has detected resale of tickets and/or subscriptions by Members for the next match against FC Barcelona. The Club will cancel these tickets and will block the cards that have been used for the match that was the object of the fraud. In addition, it has initiated the procedures to sanction them in accordance with the internal regulations that provide for the temporary suspension of the status of Member and/or Subscriber for a maximum period of two years. Girona FC reserves the right to make this information available to the Mossos d'Esquadra and reminds fans to refrain from buying tickets outside of the Girona FC official website.

Discounted tickets

On the other hand, Girona FC will return 10 percent of the amount of the tickets to those Members who, despite not having claimed it, have not correctly applied the discount at the time of carrying out the transaction.