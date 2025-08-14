The captain's armbands once again carry the essence of the territory to Montilivi.

The Girona FC and the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board of the Girona Provincial Council join forces once again this 2025-2026 LaLiga season with an initiative that combines football and the region: personalized captain's armbands featuring iconic illustrations of our province.

As it thrilled fans last season, the matches Girona will play at home in Montilivi will have a special and very local touch: the captain will wear, in each match, a unique armband that pays tribute to a place, attraction, or event from the Girona region.

The collection, consisting of nineteen armbands, incorporates the Club's crest, the Catalan flag, and a different illustration for each match. In this first home game, on Friday, August 15, against Rayo Vallecano, the spotlight will be on Cala S’Alguer, a gem of Palamós that symbolizes the seafaring spirit of the Costa Brava.

The illustrations are the work of graphic designer Patricia Barcenilla, creator of the BarceDesign brand, who has skillfully and sensitively captured the essence of our landscapes.

Additionally, this project is complemented by the creation and dissemination of tourism and emotional content on the social media channels of Girona FC and the Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, further showcasing the beauty and identity of our region.

With this gesture, Girona FC not only strengthens its commitment to the local environment but also invites fans to love and rediscover it match by match, armband by armband. Truly Authentic Gironí Pride!