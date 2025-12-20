"The feeling I have is that we can compete against anyone"

“Obviously, the mood after winning is better, but we are still in the relegation zone and we have to keep fighting.”

“The feeling we need to have now is one of continuity, to keep following the path of the last matches.”

“I put Atlético de Madrid on the same level as Real Madrid and Barça.”

“If we win tomorrow, we will be out of the relegation zone. It would be a magnificent way to end the year.”

“It has been a tough year and also one of learning. I have experienced things I had never experienced before and I have learned from them. I think I am a better coach now.”

“For 2026, I wish for health and to keep growing. I am very happy here, the day-to-day is wonderful. I am where I want to be. At Girona, this is the best stage of my professional life.”

“I am convinced that Atlético will fight for the title. To beat them, we have to give our best version and minimize their talent, which is immense.”

“I feel that the team is doing well, that it can compete at one hundred percent tomorrow.”

“Jota - our kit man who is retiring tomorrow - is an indispensable person in our daily life. We will miss him a lot. He has experienced everything here and has given everything for Girona.”