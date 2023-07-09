The first team is back to work

The first team of Girona FC starts the pre-season tomorrow with the first training corresponding to the 2023-24 campaign. On the first two days, the players will undergo the relevant medical examinations and double training sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Míchel Sánchez will be able to count on all the players available from the first squad, with the exception of Arnau Martínez, on leave after being called up until yesterday with the Under-21 team, and Toni Villa, who is injured for a long time. In addition, seven members of the subsidiary will be added to strengthen the preparatory sessions at the start of the season.

During the pre-season, two stays are scheduled, one at the Royalverd Training Center, in the Vall d'en Bas, from July 17 to 22, and the other, at Manchester City's City Football Academy (CFA), from the 24 to July 30. As usual, several friendly matches have been scheduled. The first will be held on July 19 against Olot, in the municipality of the capital of Garrottsina. Then will come the already confirmed ones against Andorra in Training Center Royalverd, and Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, these two during the stay in England.



List of players called up: Gazzaniga, Fuidias, Juan Carlos, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, David López, Callens, Blind, Miguel Gutiérrez, Oriol Romeu, Aleix Garcia, Valery, Viktor Tsygankov, Stuani, Manu Vallejo, Joel Roca, Artero, Ibrahima Kébé and Ureña.

Subsidiary players: Antal, Selvi, Marc Aznar, Pau Victor, Minsu, Justin and Almena.