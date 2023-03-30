The match against Espanyol will help to give visibility to people with autism.

The next 2nd of April is the World Autism Awareness Day and from Girona FC we want to carry out some actions to know and improve the quality of life of people with autism, so that they can lead a full and rewarding life as any other member of society.

Girona FC and Gosbi are taking part in several actions related to autistic people through Canya, the official dog of Girona FC, who regularly visits centres, residences or schools where different activities are developed for people with autism.

As we can see in the video made at Mas Casadevall, where they have been working for more than 15 years with dog therapy, the residents enjoy the visit of the Canya, accompanied by their technician, Albert Marquès, who comments that the visit "makes them feel at ease, capable, improves their level of self-esteem, they are attentive and motivated during the session".

In addition to these activities, the Club will be wearing a special bracelet for the match against Espanyol on Saturday 1st, which will be decorated with the puzzle pieces symbolising Autism Spectrum Disorders, representing social inclusion and the diversity of pieces that fit together.

However, who will accompany the Canya in its presentation on the Montilivi pitch will be Pablo, and also in this match the lucky ones who will be able to take a picture with the starting players of the match will also be people with autism from the Fundació Autisme Mas Casadevall, Fundació TEA Alt Empordà and the Escuela de Educación Especial Font de l'