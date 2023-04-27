The new Girona FC financial card from Caixabank

CaixaBank and Girona FC have presented the new Girona FC Visa card, the Club's official financial card that allows members and fans of the white-and-red team to access multiple benefits specially designed for them.

Rodrigo Riquelme and Taty Castellanos have sponsored the launch of the new card, which is available from today in all CaixaBank branches and can also be enjoyed in mobile format. In addition to all the advantages of the organization's cards, the renewed Visa Girona FC card includes exclusive promotions linked to the team and the possibility of paying the club membership fee in three interest-free months.

The agreement allows all fans of the team to request from CaixaBank, the Club's official sponsor since 2010, the official card with the image of the Girona FC crest.

Delfí Geli, president of Girona FC, highlighted "the advantages offered to fans by the new card, an asset that strengthens the link between the two entities".

Josep Maria Gonzàlez, territorial director of CaixaBank Catalonia, thanked "the opportunity to remain linked to Girona FC, a historic club that CaixaBank continues to support because of its commitment to the team, to the white-and-red fans and, of course, with all Girona society". In addition, the regional director wanted to highlight "the multiple advantages of this exclusive financial product, which allows members and fans to approach the Club in line with CaixaBank's objectives".

CaixaBank customers who hold the Girona FC Visa will also be able to benefit exclusively from a series of advantages that the Club makes available to them. Among other actions, customers will be able to meet players in private meet and greets and take photos with them, purchase posters signed by the entire first team and official merchandising, as well as participate in raffles for tickets and shirts.