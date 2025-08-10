Ticket sales for Villarreal-Girona, with priority for Members

Girona FC is offering its members a total of 135 tickets for the match against Villarreal CF, corresponding to the second round of the league. The sales period will open on Monday, August 11 at 10:00 AM and will close on Monday, August 18 at 2:00 PM.

The sale will be exclusively for members, with a limit of 5 tickets per member, provided that all the individuals for whom the tickets are purchased are also members of the club. There will be no sales for the general public.

If demand exceeds the 135 tickets available for members, a draw will be held on the same Monday, August 18 at 3:00 PM to determine the lucky individuals who will be able to attend the match.

The tickets, with a single price of €35, will be in paper format. They must be collected at the ticket offices starting on August 19 at 3:00 PM.

In total, Girona FC has 200 tickets available. 135 are for members, and the remaining 65 will be distributed among supporters' clubs and club commitments.