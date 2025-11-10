Tickets for Girona FC - Real Madrid

Tickets for the Girona FC-Real Madrid match, which will take place at Montilivi on Sunday, November 30 at 9 p.m., will be on sale on the Club's website starting Tuesday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Priority for Members

Girona members will have purchase priority until Thursday, November 13 at 11 a.m., with a maximum of two discounted tickets per Member ID and can add up to 6 tickets per transaction. Tickets are personalized.

Where to buy?

Purchases can be made online through the website www.gironafc.cat/entrades or at the ticket offices, where the Club will provide members with an online purchase assistance service. Sales will be exclusively by bank card.

Included in the season pass

This match is INCLUDED IN THE SEASON PASS. Season pass holders who cannot attend have the option to transfer it to another person up to 5 hours before the start. Additionally, they also have the option to release their seat and take advantage of one of the benefits offered by the Club: a 40% bonus of the ticket price corresponding to the seat, in case it is sold.

For this match, the free ticket service for child members will not be available.

Sanctions for resale

The Club warns that it will cancel tickets and block memberships that have been used and/or obtained fraudulently. At the same time, procedures will be activated to sanction them in accordance with the internal regulations, which foresee the temporary suspension of the Member and/or Season Pass holder status for a maximum period of two years. Girona also reserves the right to provide this information to the Mossos d'Esquadra and reminds fans to refrain from purchasing tickets outside the official Girona FC website.