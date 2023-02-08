Valery, white-and-red until 2026

Girona FC and Valery Fernández have reached an agreement to extend the l'Escala side's contract for three seasons, until 2026. With this extension, Valery will add eight seasons in the first team since he returned to the Club in 2018, still in young age. He had previously been part of grassroots football and had also gone through the lower categories of FC Barcelona and FC L'Escala, with whom he made his debut in the first team at the age of 15.

Although when he arrived he was loaned to Peralada, he would soon make his first team debut in a Cup match against Alavés. It was October 2018. Two months later, on December 2, he, after him, would make his Primera debut in a 1-1 draw against Atlético de Madrid. Since then, he has played 98 games, including the league, Cup and the three promotions to Primera. In his private account there are 6 goals and a total of 4,286 minutes of play.