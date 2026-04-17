Visit to the Puig de les Basses Penitentiary Center

Girona FC recently visited the Puig de les Basses Penitentiary Center as part of a social initiative promoted by the Girona FC Foundation, with the aim of sharing a sporting and human experience with the inmates of the center.

The activity consisted of a football match that created a space for coexistence, respect, and teamwork, highlighting the role of sports as a tool for inclusion, education, and social cohesion. The event took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality and participation, with significant involvement from all attendees.

Representing the Club were the first team coach, Míchel Sánchez; the president, Delfí Geli; the sporting director, Quique Cárcel; the general director, Ignasi Mas-Bagà; as well as Àlex Granell, Juan Carlos Moreno, and other members of the Girona FC staff, who shared time, football, and conversations with the inmates of the center.

During the visit, Míchel Sánchez addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of second chances: “What I ask for each of you is a new opportunity. That you can return to society, for example, with a job and a more comfortable situation than what you have experienced throughout your life.” For his part, the Club president, Delfí Geli, highlighted Girona FC's social commitment beyond sports competition: “With actions like today’s, we want to make it visible that there is more beyond sports, more beyond football, and that sports should precisely be a tool for people to have a new opportunity to feel fulfilled.”

This visit is part of the Girona FC Foundation's social action program, which actively works to bring the Club closer to different groups in the region and contribute positively to social development through the core values of sports: effort, respect, perseverance, and teamwork.

Girona FC would like to thank the Puig de les Basses Penitentiary Center for their hospitality and collaboration and reaffirms its commitment to continue promoting initiatives that strengthen the bond between the Club and the community.