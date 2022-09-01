Winger Toni Villa will play in Girona

Toni Villa becomes a new player for Girona after the Club and Valladolid reached an agreement. The footballer signs until 2025. The winger from Murcia, 27 years old, has a great ability to face and look for individual duels while also having goals and assists.

Villa trained at Atlético Ciudad de Lorquí, in his hometown. In 2011 he arrived at Valladolid's base football. After burning stages in the lower categories of the Castilian team, he made his debut with the subsidiary in 2014. Two years later, despite doing the pre-season with the white-and-purple first team, he left to join Cultural Leonesa where he becomes a key player to achieve promotion to Segona. After his time at the León club, he returned to Valladolid where, in August 2018, he made his debut in the Primera División against Girona in Montilivi.