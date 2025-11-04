WOMEN'S | Draw with a bittersweet taste in Reus (2-2)

The Girona FC women's first team played a very good match at Reus' field, in an intense and competitive duel until the last minute. The Girona players showed solidity in their game, took care of the ball, and managed to impose their rhythm from the initial whistle.

Paula Lloret opened the scoring with a great offensive action that reflected Girona's dominance in the early stages of the match. Despite the local team's reaction, the red-and-whites maintained a compact block and struck again thanks to Paula Maresma, who finished off a good collective play to make it 1-2 on the scoreboard.

When it seemed that the three points would travel to Montilivi, Reus took advantage of an isolated action to equalize in the 85th minute, leaving a final score of 2-2 that leaves a somewhat bittersweet taste given the development of the match.

Even so, Girona FC positively values the team's performance and the point earned in an always challenging field. In such a demanding category, every point is valuable, and it is necessary to continue working with the same intensity and ambition to achieve the season's goal.