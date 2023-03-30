Yeferson Mamani and Diego Arroyo, Bolivian talents in the Girona FC Academy

Yeferson Mamani and Diego Arroyo are two players from Club Bolivar who have been training with Girona's U-19 team for several weeks. Both players have made their debuts in training with the reserve team, proof of the high potential they both have, as they are both U-17 internationals with the Bolivian national team.

Yeferson Mamani is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger. He was a key player for Bolivia U-17 at the Bolivian U-17 Games, where they finished runners-up after losing in the final to Colombia. He has already been called up to the first team of Club Bolivar.

On the other hand, Diego Arroyo is an 18-year-old left-sided centre-back, 190 centimetres tall. The defender also has international experience with the Bolivian U-17 team.

The alliance between Bolivar and Girona allows to establish a link between the two entities to make possible the arrival of the best Bolivian international talent to our youth teams.