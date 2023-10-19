4
ARNAU
Arnau
Defenders
Date of birth
Place of birth
Premià de Dalt
Nationality
Height
182 cm
Strongest foot
Right
International
Yes
Minutes
1240
Starts
14 (66.67%)
Substitute
7 (33.33%)
Games played
21 (100%)
Starts
14 (66.67%)
Substitute
7 (33.33%)
Substituted
8 (38.10%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
0
Right foot
0 (-%)
Left foot
0 (-%)
Headed goals
0 (-%)
Goal ratio
0.00
Penalty goals taken
0 (-%)
Others
0 (-%)
Discipline
5
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
22
Fouls conceded
14
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
749
Passes
Short successful
661 (88.25%)
Short unsuccessful
53 (7.08%)
Long successful
12 (1.60%)
Long unsuccessful
23 (3.07%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
12
23
34.29
Short successful
661
53
92.58
Total
673
76
89.85
Details
Key
9
Total forward
234
Total backward
122
Total right side
82
Total left side
311
Corners
0
Attack
1
Shots
Shots on target
0 (0.00%)
Shots off target
1 (100%)
Shots on target
0 (0.00%)
Assists
2
Dribbles
3 (42.86%)
Defence
65
Recoveries
Blocked shots
0 (0.00%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Recoveries
65 (65.66%)
Clearances
34 (34.34%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
16
Unsuccessful
9
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
50
42
78.63
Aerial
10
15
21.37