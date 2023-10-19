Skip to main content
Stuani
7
STUANI
Stuani
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Tala (Uruguay)
Nationality
Height
186 cm
International
Yes
Minutes
782
Starts
5 (16.13%)
Substitute
26 (83.87%)
Games played
31 (100%)
Starts
5 (16.13%)
Substitute
26 (83.87%)
Substituted
5 (16.13%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
9
Right foot
5 (55.56%)
Left foot
4 (44.44%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.29
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Career

Trayectoria

2004-2008      Danubio Fútbol Club  

2008-2012      Reggina Calcio          

2009-2010      Albacete Balompié

2010-2011      Levante UD     

2011-2012      Racing de Santander

2012-2015      RCD Espanyol

2015-2017      Middlesbrough Football Club

2017               GIRONA FC