7
STUANI
Stuani
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Tala (Uruguay)
Nationality
Height
186 cm
International
Yes
Minutes
782
Starts
5 (16.13%)
Substitute
26 (83.87%)
Games played
31 (100%)
Substituted
5 (16.13%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
9
Right foot
5 (55.56%)
Left foot
4 (44.44%)
Headed goals
0 (0.00%)
Goal ratio
0.29
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
6
Yellow cards
0
Red cards
Fouls received
7
Fouls conceded
28
Second yellows
0
Straight red cards
0
Distribution
114
Passes
Short successful
83 (72.81%)
Short unsuccessful
29 (25.44%)
Long successful
1 (0.88%)
Long unsuccessful
1 (0.88%)
Passes
OK
KO
Long successful
1
1
50.00
Short successful
83
29
74.11
Total
84
30
73.68
Details
Key
7
Total forward
18
Total backward
46
Total right side
25
Total left side
25
Corners
0
Attack
30
Shots
Shots on target
17 (56.67%)
Shots off target
13 (43.33%)
Shots on target
17 (56.67%)
Assists
3
Dribbles
1 (20.00%)
Defence
13
Recoveries
Blocked shots
4 (13.33%)
Interceptions
0 (0.00%)
Recoveries
13 (43.33%)
Clearances
13 (43.33%)
Tackles/Blocks:
Successful
11
Unsuccessful
3
Duels
OK
KO
Ground
22
37
54.63
Aerial
25
24
45.37
Career
Trayectoria
2004-2008 Danubio Fútbol Club
2008-2012 Reggina Calcio
2009-2010 Albacete Balompié
2010-2011 Levante UD
2011-2012 Racing de Santander
2012-2015 RCD Espanyol
2015-2017 Middlesbrough Football Club
2017 GIRONA FC