Cristian Portugués Manzanera
24
PORTU
Cristian Portugués Manzanera
Forwards
Date of birth
Place of birth
Beniel (Múrcia)
Nationality
Height
167 cm
Strongest foot
Right
Minutes
1176
Starts
11 (33.33%)
Substitute
22 (66.67%)
Games played
33 (100%)
Starts
11 (33.33%)
Substitute
22 (66.67%)
Substituted
10 (30.30%)
Unused
0 (0.00%)
Goals
7
Right foot
6 (85.71%)
Left foot
0 (0.00%)
Headed goals
1 (14.29%)
Goal ratio
0.21
Penalty goals taken
0 (0.00%)
Others
0 (0.00%)
Discipline
Distribution
Attack
Defence
Bio

Cristian Portugués, Portu, returns to wear the red and white shirt this season. The player has signed a four-year contract until June 2027. The winger from Murcia will thus experience his second spell at Montilivi. Portu, who joined Girona in 2016 from Albacete, made 115 appearances (71 in Primera, 41 in Segunda and 3 in Copa del Rey) and scored 29 goals in three years as a 'rojiblanco', before leaving for Real Sociedad in 2019. The Basque club, with whom he played three seasons, loaned him last season to Getafe, where he comes from.

Beniel has always maintained a special connection with the Girona fans, and now, at 31, he will be an important reinforcement in the offensive aspect of the team, giving more depth and creativity to the game thanks to his technical ability, speed and understanding of the game.

Career

2009-2013  Valencia CF Mestalla

2013-2014  Valencia CF

2014-2016  Albacete Balompié

2016-2019  GIRONA FC

2019-2022  Real Sociedad

2022-2023  Getafe CF

2023           GIRONA FC