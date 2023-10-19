Cristian Portugués, Portu, returns to wear the red and white shirt this season. The player has signed a four-year contract until June 2027. The winger from Murcia will thus experience his second spell at Montilivi. Portu, who joined Girona in 2016 from Albacete, made 115 appearances (71 in Primera, 41 in Segunda and 3 in Copa del Rey) and scored 29 goals in three years as a 'rojiblanco', before leaving for Real Sociedad in 2019. The Basque club, with whom he played three seasons, loaned him last season to Getafe, where he comes from.
Beniel has always maintained a special connection with the Girona fans, and now, at 31, he will be an important reinforcement in the offensive aspect of the team, giving more depth and creativity to the game thanks to his technical ability, speed and understanding of the game.
2009-2013 Valencia CF Mestalla
2013-2014 Valencia CF
2014-2016 Albacete Balompié
2016-2019 GIRONA FC
2019-2022 Real Sociedad
2022-2023 Getafe CF
2023 GIRONA FC