TRANSPARÈNCIA

A. Agreements

In accordance with the meaning of article 8.1.b) of Law 19/2013, of 9 December, on transparency, access to public information and good governance, the following public aid and subsidies granted are listed, indicating their amount, objective or purpose and beneficiaries:

Administrative concession of Estadi Montilivi:

Purpose: private use of the Estadi Montilivi by Girona FC.

Term: fifty (50) years, ending in 2068.

Fee: 197,929.65 €.

B. Public subsidies and grants.

In accordance with the meaning of article 8.1.c) of Law 19/2013, of 9 December, on transparency, access to public information and good governance, the following public subsidies and grants awarded are listed, indicating their amount, objective or purpose and beneficiaries:

Subsidy from the National Professional Football League for preventive maintenance for the adaptation of sports infrastructures to the regulations on the prevention of violence under RD 419/1991, of 27 March, which regulates the distribution of revenue and prizes in State sports betting and subsequent amendments (RD 258/1998; RD 566/2010). Amount Season 2022/2023: €175,430.09 .

Subsidy from the Royal Spanish Football Federation in relation to the "Cantera con Valores " programme. Amount Season 2021/2022: 142,371.13€.

C. Budgets

In accordance with the provisions of article 8.1.d) of Law 19/2013, of 9 December, on transparency, access to public information and good governance, a copy of the documentation referred to therein is attached.