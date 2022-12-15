Skip to main content
SORTEJOS I CONCURSOS FINALITZATS

JUNY 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Poperament

JUNY 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Karen Ali

JUNY 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Joana Ortiz

MAIG 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Lucía Corredero

MAIG 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Aina Medinilla

ABRIL 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Gil Solsar

ABRIL 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: José Manuel

MARÇ 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Joan Saura

MARÇ 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadors: Marina Blánquez, Andreu Angelats, Mònica Ferrer i Maria Gibert

FEBRER 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Jordi Roura

GENER 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Gimeno Martínez

GENER 2024

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Joaquim Vinyolí

DESEMBRE 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Taras Liabiga

DESEMBRE 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Oriol Carmona

NOVEMBRE 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Josep Colada

OCTUBRE 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Marta Cullell

SETEMBRE 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Raúl Alcolea

AGOST 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyador: Francesc Pérez, Jaume Angelats i Raquel Matamala

JULIOL 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Roser Jubany

JULIOL 2023

PÚBLIC GENERAL

Guanyadora: Núria Jiménez