- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Offside, Girona. Yan Couto tries a through ball, but Samu Sáiz is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Edgar González.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Willian José.
Attempt missed. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by William Carvalho following a fast break.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Edgar González.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martinez.
Substitution, Girona. Joel Roca replaces Aleix García.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Paul Akouokou (Real Betis).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Paul Akouokou (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Rodri (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Real Betis. Paul Akouokou replaces Sergio Canales.
Substitution, Real Betis. Edgar González replaces Germán Pezzella.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Bernardo Espinosa.
Offside, Real Betis. William Carvalho tries a through ball, but Álex Moreno is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Goal! Real Betis 2, Girona 1. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Girona. Manu Vallejo replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Offside, Real Betis. Rodri tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Willian José (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Real Betis. Willian José replaces Luiz Henrique.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt saved. Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Substitution, Real Betis. Aitor Ruibal replaces Martín Montoya.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Reinier.
Attempt saved. Santiago Bueno (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Reinier (Girona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos with a cross.
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Real Betis).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Juanpe.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Attempt saved. Reinier (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Reinier tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.
Goal! Real Betis 1, Girona 1. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Real Betis. Rodri draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Goal! Real Betis 0, Girona 1. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a through ball.
Offside, Girona. Juanpe tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guido Rodríguez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martín Montoya.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|3
Real Betis
|15
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|11
Girona FC
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Manu Vallejo is caught offside.