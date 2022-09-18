Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M6Benito Villamarín
Real Betis
Real Betis
2
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
B. Iglesias (P)
14
B. Iglesias
70
Arnau
6
Real Betis
2
1
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMiguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

Match events

Real BetisBET
GIRGirona FC
87
Yan CoutoArnau
87
Joel RocaAleix Garcia
86
Romeu
81
Miguel
PaulCanales
79
EdgarPezzella
79
78
Toni VillaBernardo
B. Iglesias
70
69
Manu VallejoCastellanos
69
Samu SaizRiquelme
Willian J.Luiz Henrique
64
Aitor RuibalMontoya
54
20
Miguel Ángel Sánchez
B. Iglesias
14
12
Bernardo
6
Arnau

Stats

Match stats
Real Betis
Real Betis
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
44.00%
56.00%
Shots
9
8
Shots on target
3
3
Total passes
429
547
Passing accuracy
84.85%
87.20%
Corners
2
4
Throw-ins
10
18
Recoveries
63
60
Saves
2
1
Fouls
9
8
Offsides
2
5
0
0
Discipline
3
0