ByDani, qualified for the eChampions League Final Stage

ByDani continues to bring joy to Girona FC's E-Sports section. After starting his personal comeback in eLaLiga and performing remarkably well in the eCopa, this past weekend he has played Phase II of the eChampions League, considered one of the most important international competitions in the FIFA 21 scene.

To enter the Final Stage, ByDani had to achieve 6 wins out of 8 games agains TOP gamers of the international FIFA community. Dani achieved his objective in the last game and will represent Girona FC in the final stage of the eChampions League, a tournament that will have a great coverage as it will be live broadcasted by EA Sports and the UEFA throug their Twitch and Youtube channels.

The final stage will be held online during May 1st and 2nd and ByDani will compete against the other 31 international gamers for a spot in theGrand Final in late May. Only 8 players will compete in the Grand Final, with a prize pool of $280,000, but only 1 will lift the trophy.

This will be the second time that Girona FC will play a Final Stage of an international competition since the club launched the eSports section in November 2019.