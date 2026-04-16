Girona B faces the Catalan derby with the goal of securing permanence and dreaming.

The Girona B faces a crucial match this weekend at the Espanyol B stadium with survival practically within reach and an intact ambition to aim for the top positions.

The Girona team arrives at one of the best moments of the season after a character-filled victory against Atlètic Lleida (3-1), in a match where they managed to react and overturn the scoreline with confidence. This triumph not only boosts the group's confidence but also confirms the upward trajectory of a reserve team that has improved steadily throughout the season.

In contrast, the Espanyol side comes into the game shaken after losing the reserve team derby against Barça B, a result that has halted their momentum and may create doubts in a team also fighting for demanding objectives in this final stretch.

From Girona's perspective, the match is a golden opportunity. A victory would mathematically secure their stay in the Segunda RFEF for another season, the main goal of the season, which is now within reach. But that's not all: earning three points would also allow Girona B to keep alive the dream of entering the promotion play-off spots, a scenario that would reward the team's competitive growth.

Before the match, Oriol Badia stated: "It will be a very tough game; after all, it's a Catalan derby. We want to secure survival and, if possible, aim higher."