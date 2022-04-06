Girona FC promotes a training program for American athletes

Girona FC has reached an agreement with the European Soccer Solutions agency to promote a program for American athletes who want to train as footballers. For 3 months, they will train with Academy football coaches, take part in training sessions and stay at the Residencia les Hortes, a fact that will also be enriching for the footballers who live there all year round. In addition to the actual sports activities, the students will be able to follow their online educational program, take language classes and discover our culture and history with various visits around Girona.

This training program is an example of the international sports projects that Girona has been promoting over the last year. With them, the Club aims to be a reference for clubs from all over the world who want to come and enjoy a football experience at a professional club such as Girona FC.