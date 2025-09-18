Livaković: "I have come to be the best goalkeeper possible"

The new Girona FC goalkeeper, Dominik Livaković, was the protagonist of the first of two press conferences this Thursday at Montilivi, where he shared his initial impressions as a red-and-white player and expressed his ambition to contribute to the team's growth.

"When the opportunity to come to Girona arose, I didn’t hesitate; the club seemed very interesting to me. I’ve come to be the best goalkeeper I can be," explained the Croatian. Livaković also highlighted the importance of working with Míchel: "He is a very demanding and meticulous coach, who works a lot on tactical aspects. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from him. Right now, I’m focused on giving my best performance."

The goalkeeper revealed that he relied on the advice of an old friend to make his decision: "I spoke a lot with Modric, he’s my best friend from the national team. He recommended that I sign for Girona and spoke very highly of Míchel."

Asked about the debut at Balaídos, Livaković admitted that he regretted not securing all three points: "It was a shame not to get the victory in Vigo. I really liked the team: we defended well and were also good in attack. I hope to have better luck and achieve the first victory this Saturday."

Finally, the new Girona player expressed curiosity about getting to know the area: "I had never been to Girona before, but I know the food here is very good. I’m looking forward to discovering all these regions with my family."

With ambition and commitment, Dominik Livaković appears ready to become a key player for the team and help Girona continue competing at the highest level.