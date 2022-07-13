Napoli, Benfica and Club Bolivar, outstanding pre-season matches

Girona will start the preseason games next week. It will do it in Alt Empordà on Tuesday, July 19, facing Peralada at 7:30 p.m. (Municipal of Peralada). The second match will be against a Portuguese football legend, Benfica. Michel boys will move to the city of Meyrin, in Switzerland, to play on Friday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stade des Arberes. The July matches end at La Vinya on Wednesday 27 at 7:00 p.m. against Andorra, which this past season was promoted to LaLiga SmartBank. This meeting will be behind closed doors.

August begins with another of the highlights of the preseason: Naples vs. Girona, on Wednesday 3, at 8:30 p.m. The match will not be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, as the grass is being renovated. The team led by Luciano Spallleti and Michel's will meet at the Teofilo Patini stadium, in the town of Castel di Sangro, about one hundred and twenty kilometers north of Naples.

Three days later, on Saturday 6, Girona will play the 45th Costa Brava Trophy against Club Bolívar. Stage; the Palamós Costa Brava stadium, at 9:00 p.m. And on August 7 at 7:00 p.m., seven days before the start of the League, the team will face Real Zaragoza at La Vinya, behind closed doors.