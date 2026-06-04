Delfí Geli, president

“We have just suffered a hard blow. We understand that our fans wanted explanations, but we needed to grieve.”

“We have failed, we take responsibility.”

“The loss of category is a setback for everyone, but in the past, we have already shown that we can overcome it.”

“Girona's growth is not a coincidence but the result of the work of many people.”

“We must be clear about where we come from, where we were.”

“Now we focus on the future. Negative thoughts aside, and let’s compete from the very first moment.”

“Objective: return to the First Division as quickly as possible.”

“Our trajectory is clear: 6 seasons in the first division, 4 promotion playoffs, third place in the league, and we have played in the Champions League. Figures and situations that years ago would have been unthinkable.”

“The main shareholders have made a clear commitment that gives us stability and the ability to continue growing.”

“The fans, the territory, and the identity make us strong.”

“The sense of belonging that the fans now have with Girona cannot be lost.”

Pere Guardiola, president of the Board of Directors

“More than 10 years ago, we took charge of Girona, and we agree that we now have a stronger Club, with more assets, where youth football is growing, and we have a larger social base.”

“I speak on behalf of all the main shareholders: City Football Group, Marcelo Claure, and myself. There is total unity. And I can affirm that we have never taken a single euro in the form of dividends. The money has been invested on the field to create the best possible squads.”

“Our commitment is to return to the First Division. We know it is difficult, that it takes effort, but if we work together, we will achieve it.”

“Full confidence in Quique Cárcel and his team. He is the best to lead the project that begins today.”

“We are increasingly energized to take on the challenge of promotion.”

“We have lived the best years of our lives making what was once only a dream come true.”

“The other major project, the stadium, remains part of the Club's plan. We know we need a better stadium. It is a project of more than 150 million euros, which requires very careful analysis before launching it. The current sporting situation forces us to carefully evaluate the timing and conditions, but the project remains alive.”

“The people who work at Girona are honest, sincere, straightforward... Those of us who want the best for Girona must be more united than ever.”

Quique Cárcel, sporting director

“As the person ultimately responsible for the sports area, I want to apologize to the shareholders, the Club's employees, and especially the fans. I am very sorry. That said, I know that the technical staff, players, fans, and Club have all worked hard to avoid this situation.”

“I want to look forward, to what is coming; I don’t want to dwell on the past, and I have already started.”

“I want to reignite everyone’s excitement, and I am looking ahead with my entire team.”

“The technical staff and the squad were capable of achieving the objective, but reality is what it is. The start of the season was very poor, and although everyone worked hard and the team reacted, we were not good enough in both areas.”

“I can only speak positively about Michel. We had great chemistry, no matter what happened.”

“Regarding the new coach, we are working with common sense. It has to be someone with maximum enthusiasm to move this forward.”

“The coach must align with our style, our way of thinking. We need someone who can give us energy, who is convinced they can achieve the goal.”

“We have a squad with many players under contract, and this is very good for the Club.”

“Girona is a very special Club because it has very football-oriented people.”

“If no reasonable offers come in, our intention is to keep as many players as possible.”

“I have always felt privileged to work with football people, and the coaches also know that all signings have been agreed upon with them.”

Ignasi Mas-Bagà, general manager

“This season, we had operating revenues of around 75 million euros, and we estimate that next season we will see a 50 percent decrease, with 37 million, taking into account the relegation aid, which is around 16 million euros.”

“The first phase of the sports city involved an investment of 10 million, and the second phase about 36 million. In total, the investment will be 46 million.”

“In the new stadium project, one match every fifteen days does not generate returns. It is necessary to find other uses and activities to make the economic operation viable.”