Presented the two shield options that Members can vote until September 19

The voting system for the new Girona FC shield is now active for all Members. Until September 19th the Official Club's Members will be able to choose between the two options proposed by the organization to become the next badge.

This process began with a consultation between the Members themselves to assess and propose changes and improvements to the current crest and, based on those responses, two versions have been designed that maintain the essence but that simplifying, modernizing and representing in a smarter way a club with more than 90 years of history.

All Members who wish to participate must enter the website http://escut.gironafc.cat where they will find the two versions and, once their membership credentials have been entered, they will be able to choose the one they like the most. For all those Members who are not able to participate online, they can go to the Montilivi ticket offices where they will be attended personally.

In addition, to increase and facilitate participation, a tent will be set up in the stadium on match days where members can carry out this vote assisted by Club staff. All Members are encouraged to participate in this process because it is the first time in history that they have had an important role in the design and choice of the emblem that represents them and that will begin to be used officially from the July 1, 2022



