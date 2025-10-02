Renewal of the agreement with ThermoHuman

Girona FC has renewed its collaboration agreement with ThermoHuman, a leading company in infrared thermography technology applied to sports. With this renewal, the club's technical and medical staff will continue using this tool in their daily work methodology for another season.

Since its arrival at Montilivi, ThermoHuman's technology has become an indispensable resource for monitoring and optimizing the performance of the players. The data obtained through infrared thermography provides objective and precise information, enabling the club to make better decisions in training planning and injury prevention.

The president of Girona FC, Delfí Geli, highlighted the importance of maintaining this collaboration: “At Girona FC, we are firmly committed to innovation and continuous improvement. Our goal is to provide the players and technical staff with the best tools to perform at the highest level. ThermoHuman is a strategic partner that helps us grow and maintain competitive excellence.”

The renewal of this agreement is part of Girona FC's global strategy to incorporate cutting-edge technologies that contribute to raising the competitive level of the first team and ensuring the health and well-being of the players.