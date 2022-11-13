Skip to main content
EN
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M2
CD Quintanar del Rey
CD Quintanar del Rey
1
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Antonio Megías (P)
75
Riquelme
16
Stuani
96
CD Quintanar del Rey
1
2
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeCarlos del Cerro Grande

Match events

CD Quintanar del ReyQUI
GIRGirona FC
Josemi OnateFrancisco Perujo
115
115
Bernardo
108
Toni VillaR. Terrats
Francisco Perujo
106
105
Castellanos
102
S. BuenoJavi Hdez.
96
Stuani
90
ArnauValery
90
Aleix GarciaMiguel
Fran Minaya
92
91
Valery
Miguel MorenoKain
87
Kike DomínguezJuan Mazzocchi
78
Toni CuencaEloy Jiménez
78
Antonio Megías
75
Mansour Seck
67
66
Miguel
Josua PérezJoaquinete
64
Fran MinayaRamón Blázquez
64
62
CastellanosManu Vallejo
45
UreñaArtero
16
Riquelme

Stats

Match stats
CD Quintanar del Rey
CD Quintanar del Rey
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
35.30%
64.70%
Shots
21
23
Shots on target
9
12
Total passes
317
595
Passing accuracy
59.31%
81.01%
Corners
8
8
Throw-ins
29
20
Recoveries
72
77
Saves
10
8
Fouls
16
21
Offsides
3
2
3
0
Discipline
4
0