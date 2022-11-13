- Summary
Penalty saved! Cristhian Stuani (Girona) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Girona. Valentín Castellanos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Josua Pérez (Quintanar del Rey) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Toni Cuenca (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César Rozalén.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos with a headed pass.
Oscar Ureña (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Moreno (Quintanar del Rey).
Attempt blocked. Kike Domínguez (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Josemi Onate replaces Francisco Perujo.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Antonio Megías (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oscar Ureña (Girona).
Toni Cuenca (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Offside, Quintanar del Rey. Fran Minaya tries a through ball, but Antonio Megías is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Navarro (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miguel Moreno (Quintanar del Rey).
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Ramón Terrats.
Francisco Perujo (Quintanar del Rey) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Kike Domínguez (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half Extra Time ends, Quintanar del Rey 1, Girona 2.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
Kike Domínguez (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Girona. Santiago Bueno replaces Javi Hernández.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Domínguez (Quintanar del Rey).
Offside, Quintanar del Rey. Fernando Navarro tries a through ball, but Antonio Megías is caught offside.
Goal! Quintanar del Rey 1, Girona 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Emilio Núñez.
Attempt saved. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramón Terrats.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César Rozalén.
Attempt blocked. Oscar Ureña (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Substitution, Girona. Aleix García replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martinez replaces Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Oscar Ureña (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ramón Terrats.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) is shown the yellow card.
Valery Fernández (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey).
Offside, Girona. Cristhian Stuani tries a through ball, but Javi Hernández is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josua Pérez (Quintanar del Rey).
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Miguel Moreno replaces Kain.
Attempt saved. Antonio Megías (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fernando Navarro.
Offside, Quintanar del Rey. Mansour Seck tries a through ball, but Antonio Megías is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Megías.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Kain (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Emilio Núñez.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Kike Domínguez replaces Juan Mazzocchi.
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Toni Cuenca replaces Eloy Jiménez.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey).
Goal! Quintanar del Rey 1, Girona 1. Antonio Megías (Quintanar del Rey) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ramón Terrats (Girona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Oscar Ureña (Girona).
Oscar Ureña (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kain (Quintanar del Rey).
Attempt missed. Francisco Perujo (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eloy Jiménez.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Fuidias.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Oscar Ureña.
Attempt blocked. Fran Minaya (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Fernando Navarro (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Josua Pérez replaces Joaquinete.
Substitution, Quintanar del Rey. Fran Minaya replaces Ramón Blázquez.
Substitution, Girona. Valentín Castellanos replaces Manu Vallejo.
Oscar Ureña (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kain (Quintanar del Rey).
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Toni Fuidias.
Attempt saved. Ramón Blázquez (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Oscar Ureña (Girona).
Eloy Jiménez (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kain (Quintanar del Rey).
Attempt missed. Ramón Blázquez (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Manu Vallejo.
Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Joaquinete following a fast break.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Francisco Perujo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramón Blázquez (Quintanar del Rey).
Substitution, Girona. Oscar Ureña replaces Ricard Artero.
Attempt missed. Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Ramón Blázquez (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kain.
Foul by Ricard Artero (Girona).
Eloy Jiménez (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Joaquinete (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kain.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Joaquinete (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Ramón Terrats tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César Rozalén.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a cross.
Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Vallejo (Girona).
Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Attempt missed. Manu Vallejo (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Toni Fuidias.
Attempt saved. Joaquinete (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kain.
Attempt missed. Kain (Quintanar del Rey) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Quintanar del Rey. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Manu Vallejo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eloy Jiménez (Quintanar del Rey).
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Mansour Seck (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Manu Vallejo (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Goal! Quintanar del Rey 0, Girona 1. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Attempt missed. Antonio Megías (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Mansour Seck.
Attempt saved. Kain (Quintanar del Rey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Navarro.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricard Artero.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey).
Ricard Artero (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramón Blázquez (Quintanar del Rey).
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Eloy Jiménez (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Antonio Megías (Quintanar del Rey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Mazzocchi (Quintanar del Rey).
Second Half Extra Time ends, Quintanar del Rey 1, Girona 2.