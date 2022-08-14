- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Valencia. Nico González tries a through ball, but Maximiliano Gómez is caught offside.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Yunus Musah (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Substitution, Girona. Arnau Martinez replaces Yan Couto.
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico González.
Foul by Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia).
Juanpe (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Ramón Terrats.
Substitution, Valencia. Nico González replaces Samu Castillejo.
Substitution, Valencia. Toni Lato replaces Jesús Vázquez.
Substitution, Valencia. Maximiliano Gómez replaces Samuel Lino.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesús Vázquez (Valencia).
Oscar Ureña (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samu Castillejo with a cross.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Substitution, Valencia. Dimitri Foulquier replaces Carlos Soler.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Oscar Ureña replaces Samu Sáiz.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Lino.
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Lino.
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samu Sáiz (Girona).
Thierry Correia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Samu Sáiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Valencia. Cristhian Mosquera replaces Hugo Duro.
Eray Cömert (Valencia) is shown the red card.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Eray Cömert (Valencia).
Foul by Eray Cömert (Valencia).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hugo Duro.
Hugo Duro (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Samuel Lino (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thierry Correia (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal! Valencia 1, Girona 0. Carlos Soler (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Valery Fernández (Girona) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Valery Fernández (Girona) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Samu Sáiz (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eray Cömert (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samu Sáiz (Girona).
Attempt missed. Samuel Lino (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Attempt missed. Hugo Duro (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Attempt blocked. Yunus Musah (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Valencia).
Samu Sáiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by David López.
Samuel Lino (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Yan Couto (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yunus Musah (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón.
Offside, Girona. Juanpe tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Yan Couto (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Vázquez (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Offside, Girona. Samu Sáiz tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Eray Cömert.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eray Cömert (Valencia).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|7
Valencia CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
Girona FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).