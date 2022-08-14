Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M1Mestalla
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
1
0
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
C.soler (P)
45
Valencia CF
1
0
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Valencia CFVAL
GIRGirona FC
81
ArnauYan Couto
73
HerreraR. Terrats
NicoS. Castillejo
73
LatoJ. Vázquez
72
Maxi. GS.lino
72
J. Vázquez
68
FoulquierC.soler
62
61
StuaniDavid Lopez
60
UreñaSamu Saiz
60
MiguelValery
56
Thierry R.
55
MosqueraHugo Duro
52
Cömert
51
C.soler
45
44
Valery
43
Samu Saiz
13
Yan Couto

Stats

Match stats
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
46.10%
53.90%
Shots
17
5
Shots on target
2
1
Total passes
352
397
Passing accuracy
80.97%
83.38%
Corners
4
4
Throw-ins
15
22
Recoveries
50
46
Saves
1
2
Fouls
18
14
Offsides
1
2
2
1
Discipline
3
0