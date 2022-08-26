Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M3Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
0
1
Finished
RC Celta
RC Celta
Iago Aspas
48
Girona FC
0
1
RC Celta
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeCarlos del Cerro Grande

Match events

Girona FCGIR
CELRC Celta
93
C. DominguezFranco
Javi Hdez.Miguel
80
Joel RocaCastellanos
80
76
G. PacienciaÓscar
69
Gabri VeigaTapia
69
SolariC. Pérez
66
Tapia
Samu SaizR. Terrats
58
ReinierUreña
58
48
Iago Aspas
Juanpe Rl
44
David Lopez
42
R. TerratsHerrera
9

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
RC Celta
RC Celta
Possession
53.60%
46.40%
Shots
11
11
Shots on target
3
6
Total passes
517
452
Passing accuracy
85.11%
80.97%
Corners
2
4
Throw-ins
18
21
Recoveries
61
70
Saves
5
3
Fouls
16
13
Offsides
1
1
2
0
Discipline
1
0