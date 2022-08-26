- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Joel Roca (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabri Veiga.
Samu Sáiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo).
Hand ball by Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Joel Roca replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Óscar Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Augusto Solari (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Gabri Veiga replaces Renato Tapia because of an injury.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Carles Pérez.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Galán (Celta Vigo).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Samu Sáiz tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javi Galán.
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Renato Tapia.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Ramón Terrats.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Oscar Ureña.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Oscar Ureña (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Goal! Girona 0, Celta Vigo 1. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Pérez.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Javi Galán.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by David López.
Attempt blocked. Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a cross.
Juanpe (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Attempt saved. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javi Galán.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javi Galán with a cross.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Hand ball by Yan Couto (Girona).
Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
Foul by Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ramón Terrats.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Celta Vigo. Javi Galán tries a through ball, but Franco Cervi is caught offside.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Hand ball by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Attempt missed. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oscar Ureña (Girona).
Foul by Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Yangel Herrera because of an injury.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|12
RC Celta
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|13
Girona FC
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Carlos Domínguez replaces Franco Cervi.