LALIGA EA SPORTS | M4Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
1
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
A. Raillo
86
Samu Saiz (P)
91
RCD Mallorca
1
1
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeIsidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match events

RCD MallorcaMLL
GIRGirona FC
92
Javi Hdez.David Lopez
92
BernardoMiguel
R. De GalarretaBattaglia
91
91
Samu Saiz
Copete
89
A. Raillo
86
77
Manu VallejoCastellanos
77
Samu SaizRiquelme
76
AbdónDani Rodríguez
72
64
Toni VillaReinier
GrenierAntonio Sánchez
59
Antonio Sánchez
57
48
Romeu
Muriqi
29
22
Castellanos
Battaglia
13

Stats

Match stats
RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
51.60%
48.40%
Shots
10
10
Shots on target
4
4
Total passes
410
390
Passing accuracy
84.63%
84.10%
Corners
6
3
Throw-ins
14
21
Recoveries
36
39
Saves
3
3
Fouls
22
10
Offsides
1
2
4
0
Discipline
2
0