- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Dangerous play by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt missed. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Manu Vallejo.
Attempt saved. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces David López.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Mallorca. Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta replaces Rodrigo Battaglia.
Goal! Mallorca 1, Girona 1. Samu Sáiz (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Copete (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Copete (Mallorca) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Girona. Manu Vallejo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Goal! Mallorca 1, Girona 0. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Antonio Raíllo.
Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Samu Sáiz.
Substitution, Girona. Manu Vallejo replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Clément Grenier (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a cross.
Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Dani Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Mallorca. Martin Valjent tries a through ball, but Vedat Muriqi is caught offside.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Reinier.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Antonio Sánchez.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by David López.
VAR Decision: No Penalty Mallorca.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a cross.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Offside, Girona. Valentín Castellanos tries a through ball, but Arnau Martinez is caught offside.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jaume Costa with a cross.
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca).
Offside, Girona. Juanpe tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Antonio Raíllo.
Foul by Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Jaume Costa (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reinier (Girona).
Hand ball by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Copete (Mallorca).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David López.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier with a headed pass.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
RCD Mallorca
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|12
Girona FC
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
Clément Grenier (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.