Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samu Sáiz with a cross following a fast break.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt blocked. Kenedy (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Valladolid 1. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Bueno with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Monchu (Real Valladolid).
Manu Vallejo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juanpe with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid).
Samu Sáiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Samu Sáiz tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Hand ball by Kenedy (Real Valladolid).
Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Kenedy replaces Gonzalo Plata.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Álvaro Aguado replaces Kike Pérez because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Reinier.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Samu Sáiz (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iván Fresneda.
Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Juanpe tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
Foul by Iván Fresneda (Real Valladolid).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kike Pérez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Aleix García.
Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Manu Vallejo replaces Bernardo Espinosa.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shon Weissman.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Olaza.
Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Olaza.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Anuar Mohamed.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anuar Mohamed.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Valladolid 1. Monchu (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Attempt saved. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Iván Fresneda.
Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Iván Fresneda replaces Luis Pérez because of an injury.
Foul by Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Offside, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Reinier (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Pérez.
Monchu (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Goal! Girona 1, Real Valladolid 0. Reinier (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a through ball.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Asenjo.
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luis Pérez.
Attempt missed. Monchu (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Attempt saved. Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
Attempt blocked. Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Monchu with a cross.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Reinier (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Monchu (Real Valladolid).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anuar Mohamed (Real Valladolid).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Shon Weissman replaces Sergi Guardiola because of an injury.
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
Girona FC
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|17
Real Valladolid CF
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|10
|-7
