EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M5Municipal de Montilivi
2
1
Finished
Reinier
20
Romeu
87
Monchu
37
2
1
Referees

RefereeCésar Soto Grado

Match events

Girona FCGIR
VLLReal Valladolid CF
Javi Hdez.Castellanos
91
Romeu
87
75
KenedyG. Plata
75
AguadoKike
Toni VillaReinier
73
Yan CoutoArnau
73
Samu SaizRiquelme
58
Manu VallejoBernardo
58
45
Óscar PlanoAnuar
37
Monchu
27
FresnedaL. Pérez
Reinier
20
8
Anuar
5
WeissmanGuardiola L.r

Stats

Match stats
Possession
44.70%
55.30%
Shots
14
14
Shots on target
5
4
Total passes
358
437
Passing accuracy
77.37%
83.98%
Corners
3
12
Throw-ins
18
28
Recoveries
58
46
Saves
3
3
Fouls
11
15
Offsides
3
0
0
0
Discipline
2
0