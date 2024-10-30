Skip to main content
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M2 | Girona FC - CD Extremadura

Spanish Copa Del Rey | M2Francisco de la Hera
CD Extremadura
CD Extremadura
0
4
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Bryan
11
Miovski
57
Miovski
61
Arnau
75
CD Extremadura
0
4
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJosé Luis Munuera Montero

Match events

E24
GIRGirona FC
Fran Rosales
84
Diego Díaz
79
75
Arnau
69
RaulSelvi
Alberto CaroTala
66
Cristian MesíasManu Alcázar
65
Fran RosalesPablo Platero
63
Rubén CabezaAlex Murillo
63
MarcoJuanmi Callejón
62
61
Miovski
57
Miovski
45
PapaMisehouy
45
David LopezBryan
45
MiguelBlind
45
Van De Beek
40
Misehouy
11
Bryan
9
Van De BeekDanjuma
Match stats
CD Extremadura
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
34.70%
65.30%
Shots
8
19
Shots on target
0
5
Total passes
308
573
Passing accuracy
82.14%
92.50%
Corners
1
11
Throw-ins
11
9
Recoveries
34
36
Saves
1
0
Fouls
9
12
Offsides
2
2
1
0
Discipline
2
0