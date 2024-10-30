Spanish Copa Del Rey | M2 | Girona FC - CD Extremadura
Referees
Match events
Attempt missed. Kim Min-Su (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Raúl Martínez.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martínez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Papa Dame Ba.
Attempt missed. Leandro (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fran Rosales with a cross.
Attempt missed. Raúl Martínez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Fran Rosales (CD Extremadura) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Donny van de Beek (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fran Rosales (CD Extremadura).
Attempt blocked. Cristian Mesías (CD Extremadura) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Rosales.
Attempt blocked. Papa Dame Ba (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Kim Min-Su (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco (CD Extremadura).
Foul by Ladislav Krejcí (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Diego Díaz went off injured after CD Extremadura had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Marco (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal! CD Extremadura 0, Girona 4. Arnau Martínez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Raúl Martínez (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kim Min-Su (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juanpe.
Substitution, Girona. Raúl Martínez replaces Silvi Clua.
Attempt missed. Papa Dame Ba (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kim Min-Su (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Mesías (CD Extremadura).
Substitution, CD Extremadura. Alberto Caro replaces Tala.
Substitution, CD Extremadura. Cristian Mesías replaces Manu Alcázar.
Substitution, CD Extremadura. Fran Rosales replaces Pablo Platero.
Substitution, CD Extremadura. Rubén Cabeza replaces Alex Murillo.
Substitution, CD Extremadura. Marco replaces Juanmi Callejón.
Goal! CD Extremadura 0, Girona 3. Bojan Miovski (Girona) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Papa Dame Ba with a through ball.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Girona).
Juanmi Callejón (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Pablo Platero (CD Extremadura).
Attempt blocked. Pablo Platero (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Girona).
Manu Alcázar (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! CD Extremadura 0, Girona 2. Bojan Miovski (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kim Min-Su (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Murillo (CD Extremadura).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Alcázar.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kim Min-Su (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Miguel Núñez.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Díaz (CD Extremadura).
Papa Dame Ba (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tala (CD Extremadura).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Murillo (CD Extremadura).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Moussa Gueye.
Substitution, Girona. Papa Dame Ba replaces Gabriel Misehouy.
Substitution, Girona. David López replaces Bryan Gil.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Juanmi Callejón (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Donny van de Beek (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Girona).
Juanmi Callejón (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ladislav Krejcí (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Tala (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Núñez.
Foul by Arnau Martínez (Girona).
Diego Díaz (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gabriel Misehouy (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriel Misehouy (Girona).
Diego Díaz (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Silvi Clua (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Miguel Núñez.
Attempt missed. Kim Min-Su (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Min-Su following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Moussa Gueye.
Offside, CD Extremadura. Pablo Platero is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Gabriel Misehouy is caught offside.
Alex Murillo (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kim Min-Su (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alex Murillo.
Ladislav Krejcí (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro (CD Extremadura).
Offside, Girona. Gabriel Misehouy is caught offside.
Foul by Ladislav Krejcí (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Misehouy (Girona).
Leandro (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Alex Murillo.
Offside, CD Extremadura. Leandro is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ladislav Krejcí (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Min-Su.
Attempt missed. Silvi Clua (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Manu Alcázar.
Attempt missed. Diego Díaz (CD Extremadura) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juanmi Callejón.
Juanmi Callejón (CD Extremadura) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daley Blind (Girona).
Goal! CD Extremadura 0, Girona 1. Bryan Gil (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnau Martínez.
Attempt missed. Miguel Núñez (CD Extremadura) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution, Girona. Donny van de Beek replaces Arnaut Danjuma because of an injury.
Corner, CD Extremadura. Conceded by Juanpe.
Attempt missed. Ladislav Krejcí (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juanmi Callejón.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Pablo Cidoncha.
Attempt missed. Kim Min-Su (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Misehouy.
Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.