Skip to main content
TICKETS
STORE
MEMBERSHIP AREA
TOUR
CAMPUS
News
Club
Entitat
Shareholders
Organization Chart
TRANSPARENCY
Safeguarding
History
Badge
Himne
Trofeu Costa Brava
Business Club
Montilivi
Other facilites
Teams
First team
Players
Matches
e-Sports
Área Social
EN
News
All categories
Pre-season: Newcastle-Girona, 9 August
Girona FC Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Girona and PUMA present the home kit for the 2024-2025 season
Gabri Martinez, transferred to SC Braga
Abel Ruiz: "I will help the team to grow"
Abel Ruiz, red and white until 2029
Girona FC renews its agreement with HYLO®
Ladislav Krejčí, signed for 5 seasons
Agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Aleix Garcia
Míchel, LaLiga's best coach
See more