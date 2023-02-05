Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M20Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
1
0
Finished
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Borja Garcia
63
Girona FC
1
0
Valencia CF
Referees

RefereeJavier Iglesias Villanueva

Match events

Girona FCGIR
VALValencia CF
92
Cenk
82
J. VázquezLato
77
Hugo DuroMusah
TsygankovIván Martín
77
77
Marcos AndréS.lino
77
Ilaix MoribaHugo G.
HerreraBorja Garcia
76
65
Cavani
65
Gayà
Borja Garcia
63
RiquelmeToni Villa
61
StuaniCastellanos
60
60
Hugo G.

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Valencia CF
Valencia CF
Possession
51.70%
48.30%
Shots
20
8
Shots on target
8
4
Total passes
506
468
Passing accuracy
86.96%
85.04%
Corners
8
4
Throw-ins
14
23
Recoveries
54
53
Saves
4
7
Fouls
11
10
Offsides
1
0
1
0
Discipline
4
0