Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Cenk Özkacar (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cenk Özkacar (Valencia).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cenk Özkacar (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilaix Moriba.
Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Girona).
Ilaix Moriba (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jesús Vázquez.
Hand ball by Ilaix Moriba (Valencia).
Substitution, Valencia. Jesús Vázquez replaces Toni Lato.
Attempt blocked. Toni Lato (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Marcos André (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Valencia. Hugo Duro replaces Yunus Musah.
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Valencia. Marcos André replaces Samuel Lino.
Substitution, Valencia. Ilaix Moriba replaces Hugo Guillamón.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Borja García.
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Samuel Lino (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
André Almeida (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Edinson Cavani (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
José Gayà (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Girona 1, Valencia 0. Borja García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Yunus Musah (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Samuel Lino (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Lato.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
José Gayà (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Eray Cömert.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yunus Musah (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Borja García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Gayà.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Samuel Lino (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Valencia).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Attempt saved. Borja García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by José Gayà.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
André Almeida (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yunus Musah (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Eray Cömert.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Toni Lato (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Attempt saved. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Yunus Musah.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Hand ball by Toni Lato (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Samuel Lino (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by André Almeida following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Borja García.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu with a through ball.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|24
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|-2
|17
Valencia CF
|20
|20
|5
|5
|10
|25
|24
|1
Attempt saved. Hugo Duro (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Almeida with a cross.