LALIGA EA SPORTS | M21Nuevo Mirandilla
Cádiz CF
2
0
Finished
Girona FC
Escalante
5
Guardiola L.r
33
2
0
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJuan Luis Pulido Santana

Match events

AlexT. Bongonda
87
I. AlejoBrian
85
Lozano
81
SobrinoGuardiola L.r
75
LozanoRoger Ms.
75
F. San EmeterioEscalante
75
69
Arnau
62
TsygankovAleix Garcia
55
Miguel
Escalante
54
50
Joel Roca
45
Joel RocaToni Villa
45
CallensBernardo
45
RiquelmeBorja Garcia
A. Espino
37
Guardiola L.r
33
Luis Hernández
31
16
Bernardo
Escalante
5

Stats

Match stats
Cádiz CF
Girona FC
Possession
42.60%
57.40%
Shots
12
7
Shots on target
3
1
Total passes
333
450
Passing accuracy
77.48%
84.22%
Corners
5
6
Throw-ins
18
20
Recoveries
72
59
Saves
1
2
Fouls
17
11
Offsides
2
0
4
0
Discipline
4
0