Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Substitution, Cadiz. Álex Fernández replaces Théo Bongonda.
Substitution, Cadiz. Iván Alejo replaces Brian Ocampo.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fali (Cadiz).
Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony Lozano (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Joel Roca (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Girona).
Substitution, Cadiz. Rubén Sobrino replaces Sergi Guardiola.
Substitution, Cadiz. Anthony Lozano replaces Roger.
Substitution, Cadiz. Fede San Emeterio replaces Gonzalo Escalante.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).
Attempt blocked. Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Ocampo (Cadiz).
Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Théo Bongonda (Cadiz).
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Aleix García.
Joel Roca (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brian Ocampo.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Roger (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Gonzalo Escalante.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roger (Cadiz).
Joel Roca (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joel Roca (Girona).
Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Théo Bongonda (Cadiz) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alfonso Espino.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Théo Bongonda (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cadiz. Théo Bongonda tries a through ball, but Roger is caught offside.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Ocampo (Cadiz).
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Théo Bongonda (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Joel Roca replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution, Girona. Alexander Callens replaces Bernardo Espinosa.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Borja García.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Théo Bongonda (Cadiz).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iza Carcelén.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz).
Offside, Cadiz. Rubén Alcaraz tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante following a set piece situation.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Iza Carcelén (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso Espino (Cadiz).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Cadiz 2, Girona 0. Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Théo Bongonda following a fast break.
Luis Hernández (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Roger (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iza Carcelén.
Borja García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Guardiola.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Brian Ocampo.
Attempt blocked. Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Alcaraz following a corner.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Iza Carcelén (Cadiz) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Brian Ocampo (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Roger (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brian Ocampo.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Goal! Cadiz 1, Girona 0. Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Théo Bongonda.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Luis Hernández.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roger (Cadiz).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|24
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|31
|-4
|16
Cádiz CF
|22
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|33
|-16
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Alexander Callens.