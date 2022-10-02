- Summary
Foul by Oscar Ureña (Girona).
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Attempt missed. Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Carlos Fernández is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Robert Navarro replaces Takefusa Kubo.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Girona 3, Real Sociedad 5. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth following a fast break.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara replaces Aritz Elustondo.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Beñat Turrientes replaces David Silva.
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution, Girona. Oscar Ureña replaces Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martinez because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Juanpe.
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Goal! Girona 3, Real Sociedad 4. Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 3, Real Sociedad 3. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álex Sola (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a headed pass.
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Álex Sola replaces Andoni Gorosabel because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Manu Vallejo.
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal! Girona 3, Real Sociedad 2. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Manu Vallejo.
Attempt missed. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva with a through ball.
Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Sociedad 2. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi with a through ball.
Foul by Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Martín Zubimendi.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu Vallejo.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Vallejo with a cross.
Hand ball by Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad).
Attempt missed. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Goal! Girona 2, Real Sociedad 1. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Espinosa with a headed pass.
Foul by Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).
Manu Vallejo (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Girona 1, Real Sociedad 1. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jon Pacheco.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
Manu Vallejo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Goal! Girona 0, Real Sociedad 1. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad).
Manu Vallejo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|7
Real Sociedad
|13
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
Girona FC
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.