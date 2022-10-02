Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M7Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
3
5
Finished
Real Sociedad
Riquelme
22
Arnau
26
Castellanos
47
Sørloth
7
Sørloth
41
Brais Méndez
65
Zubimendi
70
Take
84
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RSOReal Sociedad
Castellanos
93
87
NavarroTake
87
Carlos FdezSørloth
86
Merino
84
Take
82
GuevaraAritz
82
TurrientesSilva
UreñaAleix Garcia
78
Yan CoutoArnau
78
ValeryJuanpe Rl
75
70
Zubimendi
65
Brais Méndez
Miguel
64
Romeu
56
54
A.solaGorosabel
HerreraManu Vallejo
53
Castellanos
47
41
Sørloth
Arnau
26
Riquelme
22
7
Sørloth

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Real Sociedad
Possession
40.20%
59.80%
Shots
16
11
Shots on target
8
5
Total passes
316
485
Passing accuracy
77.85%
84.95%
Corners
2
2
Throw-ins
20
17
Recoveries
44
46
Saves
0
5
Fouls
9
19
Offsides
0
1
3
0
Discipline
1
0