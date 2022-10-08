Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M8Cívitas Metropolitano
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
2
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Correa
4
Correa
47
Riquelme
65
Atlético de Madrid
2
1
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJuan Martínez Munuera

Match events

Atlético de MadridATM
GIRGirona FC
Savic
88
83
R. TerratsJavi Hdez.
80
Toni VillaRiquelme
KondogbiaWitsel
73
João FélixCorrea
73
65
Riquelme
SaúlCarrasco
64
LemarGriezmann
64
MorataCunha
64
63
StuaniHerrera
Cunha
48
Correa
47
45
Yan CoutoMiguel
45
ValeryArnau
J. M. Giménez
45
Correa
4

Stats

Match stats
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
45.00%
55.00%
Shots
13
11
Shots on target
7
4
Total passes
505
608
Passing accuracy
85.74%
88.98%
Corners
8
3
Throw-ins
14
20
Recoveries
55
58
Saves
3
5
Fouls
12
13
Offsides
0
2
3
0
Discipline
1
0