Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Attempt missed. Ramón Terrats (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Javi Hernández because of an injury.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Axel Witsel.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces Ángel Correa.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Girona 1. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Matheus Cunha.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Yangel Herrera.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a headed pass.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Javi Hernández (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Hernández (Girona).
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Attempt saved. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a through ball.
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Girona 0. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Juan Carlos Martín.
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid).
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Yangel Herrera.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Girona 0. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|4
Atlético de Madrid
|16
|8
|5
|1
|2
|14
|7
|7
|14
Girona FC
|7
|8
|2
|1
|5
|11
|14
|-3
