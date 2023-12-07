Skip to main content
EN
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M3Estadio Municipal Los Arcos
Orihuela CF
Orihuela CF
2
5
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Sergio Mendinueta
26
Louis Booker
47
Pablo Torre
6
Stuani
65
Stuani
73
Portu
81
Valery
86
Orihuela CF
2
5
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMateo Busquets Ferrer

Match events

Orihuela CFOHU
GIRGirona FC
87
EricJhon Solis
86
Valery
Jamie MpieSergio Mendinueta
84
82
TsygankovPortu
81
Portu
Adrian RevillaJaime Escobar
77
MarcÁlvaro Salinas
77
73
Stuani
69
Stuani
Juanmi CallejónSergio Camacho Martínez
68
Jawed Abd El Resak BoumeddaneNacho Muñoz
67
65
Stuani
57
Yan CoutoI. Kebe
57
SávioArnau
57
MiguelAlmena
Nacho Muñoz
48
Louis Booker
47
Sergio Mendinueta
26
6
Pablo Torre

Stats

Match stats
Orihuela CF
Orihuela CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
30.10%
69.90%
Shots
7
20
Shots on target
5
9
Total passes
257
608
Passing accuracy
77.82%
88.82%
Corners
3
8
Throw-ins
15
26
Recoveries
35
42
Saves
3
3
Fouls
13
6
Offsides
1
2
1
0
Discipline
1
0