Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aitor Arias.
Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Armando Ortiz (Orihuela).
Attempt saved. Juanmi Callejón (Orihuela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrian Revilla with a headed pass.
Substitution, Girona. Eric García replaces Jhon Solís.
Goal! Orihuela 2, Girona 5. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Tsygankov (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Orihuela. Jamie Mpie replaces Sergio Mendinueta.
Substitution, Girona. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Portu.
Foul by Jhon Solís (Girona).
Juanmi Callejón (Orihuela) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Orihuela 2, Girona 4. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jawed Abd El Resak Boumeddane.
Sávio (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Damián (Orihuela).
Substitution, Orihuela. Adrian Revilla replaces Jaime Escobar.
Substitution, Orihuela. Marc Sirera replaces Álvaro Salinas.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rafa Ortiz (Orihuela).
Goal! Orihuela 2, Girona 3. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aschalew Sanmartí (Orihuela).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Sávio (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aitor Arias.
Attempt saved. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juanpe.
Substitution, Orihuela. Juanmi Callejón replaces Sergio Camacho.
Substitution, Orihuela. Jawed Abd El Resak Boumeddane replaces Nacho Muñoz because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a headed pass.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aschalew Sanmartí (Orihuela).
Goal! Orihuela 2, Girona 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Valery Fernández with a headed pass.
Offside, Girona. Portu is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Torre with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Aitor Arias.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Ibrahima Kébé.
Substitution, Girona. Sávio replaces Arnau Martínez.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Iker Almena.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Camacho (Orihuela).
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iker Almena.
Nacho Muñoz (Orihuela) is shown the yellow card.
Jhon Solís (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Muñoz (Orihuela).
Ibrahima Kébé (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Camacho (Orihuela).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jaime Escobar (Orihuela).
Offside, Orihuela. Álvaro Salinas is caught offside.
Goal! Orihuela 2, Girona 1. Louis Booker (Orihuela) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nacho Muñoz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Orihuela. Conceded by Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aschalew Sanmartí.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Almena following a set piece situation.
Pablo Torre (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela).
Foul by Iker Almena (Girona).
Jaime Escobar (Orihuela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by José Damián.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela).
Attempt saved. Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Armando Ortiz.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nacho Muñoz (Orihuela).
Hand ball by Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela).
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Arnau Martínez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Muñoz (Orihuela).
Foul by Portu (Girona).
Aschalew Sanmartí (Orihuela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Louis Booker.
Attempt blocked. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Kébé.
Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jhon Solís (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Portu.
Goal! Orihuela 1, Girona 1. Sergio Mendinueta (Orihuela) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Armando Ortiz with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Juanpe (Girona).
Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Ibrahima Kébé is caught offside.
Corner, Orihuela. Conceded by Toni Fuidias.
Attempt saved. Sergio Camacho (Orihuela) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by José Damián.
Foul by Ibrahima Kébé (Girona).
Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jhon Solís (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt blocked. Iker Almena (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergio Mendinueta.
Corner, Orihuela. Conceded by Jhon Solís.
Attempt blocked. Armando Ortiz (Orihuela) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Orihuela 0, Girona 1. Pablo Torre (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Almena.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Jaime Escobar.
Foul by Ibrahima Kébé (Girona).
Álvaro Salinas (Orihuela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eric García (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.