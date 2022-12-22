- Summary
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ousmane Traoré.
Samu Sáiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Aguado (Cacereño).
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Rubén Solano (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Solano (Cacereño).
Attempt blocked. Iván Fernández (Cacereño) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Samu Manchón (Cacereño) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Samu Manchón (Cacereño) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rubén Solano (Cacereño) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Rubén Solano (Cacereño) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Cacereño. Luis Aguado replaces Pedro Ramírez.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garcí (Cacereño).
Attempt saved. Iván Fernández (Cacereño) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Garcí with a cross.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samu Manchón (Cacereño).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Gomis (Cacereño).
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Samu Sáiz is caught offside.
Substitution, Cacereño. Rubén Solano replaces David Grande.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Ramón Terrats.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Toni Villa.
Offside, Girona. Iván Martín tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samu Manchón (Cacereño).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álvaro Clausí (Cacereño).
Goal! Cacereño 2, Girona 1. Iván Fernández (Cacereño) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Telles.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Iván Moreno.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Cacereño. Iván Fernández replaces Karim El Kounni.
Substitution, Cacereño. Álvaro Clausí replaces Ruymán Arteaga.
Substitution, Cacereño. Luis Telles replaces Bermu.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Yan Couto.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Bermu (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karim El Kounni (Cacereño).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Ramírez (Cacereño).
Bermu (Cacereño) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bermu (Cacereño).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Grande (Cacereño).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim El Kounni (Cacereño).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Karim El Kounni (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bermu (Cacereño).
Offside, Cacereño. David Grande tries a through ball, but Samu Manchón is caught offside.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Ousmane Traoré (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ousmane Traoré (Cacereño) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Samu Manchón (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
David Grande (Cacereño) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Offside, Cacereño. Samuel Gomis tries a through ball, but Karim El Kounni is caught offside.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Capa (Cacereño).
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
Samu Manchón (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Cacereño 1, Girona 1. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Attempt missed. Bermu (Cacereño) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim El Kounni with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cacereño. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Capa (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Karim El Kounni (Cacereño) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karim El Kounni (Cacereño).
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Capa (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Samu Manchón (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Cacereño 1, Girona 0. David Grande (Cacereño) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samu Manchón.
Attempt missed. Garcí (Cacereño) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Ramírez.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Ruymán Arteaga (Cacereño) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Ousmane Traoré.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Karim El Kounni.
Offside, Girona. Ramón Terrats tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Pedro Ramírez (Cacereño) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Offside, Cacereño. Ousmane Traoré tries a through ball, but David Grande is caught offside.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Gomis (Cacereño).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Grande (Cacereño).
Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.