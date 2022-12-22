Skip to main content
Spanish Copa Del Rey | M3Príncipe Felipe
CP Cacereño
CP Cacereño
2
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
David Grande
16
Iván Fernández
60
Castellanos
29
CP Cacereño
2
1
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeJavier Alberola Rojas

Match events

CP CacereñoCPC
GIRGirona FC
Luis AguadoPedro Ramírez
75
Rubén SolanoDavid Grande
69
67
Samu SaizR. Terrats
67
ValeryToni Villa
Iván Fernández
60
Iván FernándezKarim El Kounni
57
Álvaro ClausíRuymán Arteaga
57
L. TéllesBermu
57
57
StuaniYan Couto
Bermu
48
42
Romeu
29
Castellanos
Karim El Kounni
22
David Grande
16

Stats

Match stats
CP Cacereño
CP Cacereño
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
33.60%
66.40%
Shots
10
8
Shots on target
7
2
Total passes
267
541
Passing accuracy
60.67%
80.78%
Corners
1
4
Throw-ins
16
25
Recoveries
77
72
Saves
1
4
Fouls
17
13
Offsides
3
4
2
0
Discipline
1
0