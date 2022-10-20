- Summary
Fernando Martínez (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Largie Ramazani (Almeria) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozo.
Offside, Girona. Yangel Herrera tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Girona).
Alejandro Pozo (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Houboulang Mendes (Almeria).
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Largie Ramazani (Almeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by César De la Hoz following a fast break.
Offside, Almeria. Chumi tries a through ball, but Largie Ramazani is caught offside.
Largie Ramazani (Almeria) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Almeria. Francisco Portillo replaces Lucas Robertone.
Substitution, Almeria. Chumi replaces El Bilal Touré.
Goal! Almeria 3, Girona 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty Girona. Valery Fernández draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Houboulang Mendes (Almeria) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Martínez.
Penalty saved! Cristhian Stuani (Girona) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty Girona. Santiago Bueno draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by César De la Hoz (Almeria) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César De la Hoz.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Largie Ramazani (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by El Bilal Touré (Almeria).
Substitution, Almeria. Alejandro Pozo replaces Adrián Embarba.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by César De la Hoz.
Substitution, Girona. Manu Vallejo replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Largie Ramazani (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by César De la Hoz (Almeria).
Offside, Girona. Valentín Castellanos tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Riquelme is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a headed pass.
Substitution, Almeria. Samú Costa replaces Léo Baptistão.
Substitution, Almeria. Largie Ramazani replaces Gonzalo Melero.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Adrián Embarba (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Srdjan Babic.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrián Embarba (Almeria).
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Gonzalo Melero (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Robertone (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Akieme with a cross.
Attempt missed. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Melero.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Léo Baptistão (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by El Bilal Touré (Almeria).
Goal! Almeria 3, Girona 1. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez following a fast break.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. El Bilal Touré (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrián Embarba following a fast break.
Offside, Girona. Oriol Romeu tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Goal! Almeria 3, Girona 0. Adrián Embarba (Almeria) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Santiago Bueno (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Adrián Embarba (Almeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Adrián Embarba (Almeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Baptistão with a through ball.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Almeria).
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Adrián Embarba (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Melero (Almeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Léo Baptistão.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Attempt saved. Sergio Akieme (Almeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Adrián Embarba (Almeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by El Bilal Touré.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Goal! Almeria 2, Girona 0. El Bilal Touré (Almeria) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Almeria 1, Girona 0. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Houboulang Mendes with a cross.
Corner, Almeria. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Hand ball by Sergio Akieme (Almeria).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Lucas Robertone (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Gonzalo Melero (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Baptistão (Almeria).
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Gonzalo Melero (Almeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Robertone (Almeria).
Attempt saved. Léo Baptistão (Almeria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|13
UD Almería
|10
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|18
Girona FC
|8
|10
|2
|2
|6
|14
|18
|-4
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).