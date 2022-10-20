Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M10Power Horse Stadium
UD Almería
UD Almería
3
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
L. Baptistao
12
El Bilal
16
Embarba
37
Riquelme
46
Stuani (P)
82
UD Almería
3
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereeGuillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match events

UD AlmeríaALM
GIRGirona FC
91
Bernardo
Ramazani
83
PortilloRobertone
83
ChumiEl Bilal
83
82
Stuani
78
Toni VillaRiquelme
78
ValeryMiguel
Alex PozoEmbarba
71
68
Manu VallejoCastellanos
68
Yan CoutoArnau
SamuL. Baptistao
63
RamazaniMelero
63
46
Riquelme
Embarba
37
35
S. Bueno
El Bilal
16
L. Baptistao
12
4
Herrera

Stats

Match stats
UD Almería
UD Almería
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
34.30%
65.70%
Shots
13
14
Shots on target
7
5
Total passes
235
449
Passing accuracy
69.79%
84.86%
Corners
4
5
Throw-ins
19
23
Recoveries
46
48
Saves
3
4
Fouls
14
14
Offsides
1
3
1
0
Discipline
3
0