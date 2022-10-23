- Summary
Attempt missed. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Reinier (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reinier (Girona).
Foul by Kike García (Osasuna).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike García replaces Chimy Avila.
Substitution, Osasuna. Pablo Ibáñez replaces Moi Gómez.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt missed. Unai García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chimy Avila.
Offside, Osasuna. Manu Sánchez tries a through ball, but Darko Brasanac is caught offside.
Offside, Osasuna. Darko Brasanac tries a through ball, but Moi Gómez is caught offside.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution, Girona. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Javi Hernández.
Juan Cruz (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Osasuna. Aimar Oroz replaces Rubén Peña.
Substitution, Osasuna. Darko Brasanac replaces Lucas Torró.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Cruz.
Attempt blocked. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Sánchez (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Rubén Peña.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Manu Vallejo.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Manu Vallejo.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Torró.
Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Juan Cruz.
Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Goal! Girona 1, Osasuna 1. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Yangel Herrera with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu Vallejo (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Goal! Girona 0, Osasuna 1. Kike Barja (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Chimy Avila with a headed pass.
Lucas Torró (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Dangerous play by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez with a cross.
Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rubén Peña (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Manu Vallejo.
Hand ball by Chimy Avila (Osasuna).
Offside, Girona. Manu Vallejo tries a through ball, but Yangel Herrera is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rubén Peña (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Chimy Avila with a headed pass.
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli because of an injury.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
CA Osasuna
|17
|11
|5
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|18
Girona FC
|9
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|19
|-4
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.