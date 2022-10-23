Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M11Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
1
1
Finished
CA Osasuna
David Lopez
45
Kike Barja
37
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeJuan Luis Pulido Santana

Match events

Girona FCGIR
OSACA Osasuna
Reinier
88
Miguel
87
81
Kike G.Ávila Chimy
81
IbañezMoi Gómez
StuaniCastellanos
80
ReinierHerrera
73
MiguelJavi Hdez.
73
71
Juan Cruz
69
Nacho Vidal
63
AimarR. Peña
63
DarkoTorró
RiquelmeToni Villa
54
ValeryManu Vallejo
54
David Lopez
45
44
Torró
37
Kike Barja
7
Kike BarjaEz Abde

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
CA Osasuna
Possession
49.90%
50.10%
Shots
7
9
Shots on target
1
2
Total passes
468
474
Passing accuracy
81.84%
83.97%
Corners
3
5
Throw-ins
19
18
Recoveries
49
53
Saves
1
0
Fouls
11
11
Offsides
3
3
2
0
Discipline
3
0