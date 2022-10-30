Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M12Santiago Bernabéu
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
1
1
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Vini Jr.
69
Stuani (P)
79
Real Madrid
1
1
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeMario Melero López

Match events

Real MadridRMA
GIRGirona FC
93
Arnau
Kroos
90
E. MilitãoF. Mendy
86
MarianoValverde
85
79
Stuani
75
StuaniCastellanos
75
Toni VillaValery
75
ReinierHerrera
Modric
74
Vini Jr.
69
62
Javi Hdez.Miguel
M. AsensioCamavinga
60
58
Gazzaniga
57
RiquelmeYan Couto
Kroos
54
50
David Lopez

Stats

Match stats
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
58.00%
42.00%
Shots
19
8
Shots on target
6
2
Total passes
643
460
Passing accuracy
91.45%
88.48%
Corners
7
1
Throw-ins
17
10
Recoveries
45
48
Saves
1
5
Fouls
16
8
Offsides
2
1
1
1
Discipline
3
0