Referees
Match events
Stats
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Second yellow card to Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano Díaz.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Éder Militão replaces Ferland Mendy.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Federico Valverde.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Javi Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a fast break.
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Girona 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty conceded by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Valery Fernández.
Substitution, Girona. Reinier replaces Yangel Herrera.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Girona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Offside, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme tries a through ball, but Valery Fernández is caught offside.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez because of an injury.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Eduardo Camavinga.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Yan Couto because of an injury.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David López.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Daniel Carvajal is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David López.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|1
Real Madrid
|32
|12
|10
|2
|0
|29
|10
|19
|17
Girona FC
|10
|12
|2
|4
|6
|16
|20
|-4
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.