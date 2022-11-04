Skip to main content
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M13Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
2
1
Finished
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
David Lopez
66
Iván Martín
74
Guruzeta
78
Girona FC
2
1
Athletic Club
Referees

RefereeValentín Pizarro Gómez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
ATHAthletic Club
Javi Hdez.Miguel
84
R. TerratsHerrera
84
78
Guruzeta
Iván Martín
74
68
ZarragaO. Sancet
68
GuruzetaRaul Garcia
David Lopez
66
Iván MartínToni Villa
65
StuaniCastellanos
61
RiquelmeValery
61
54
VencedorVesga
54
De MarcosI. Lekue
Romeu
51
45
BalenziagaYuri
34
Yuri

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Athletic Club
Athletic Club
Possession
41.60%
58.40%
Shots
19
11
Shots on target
10
7
Total passes
362
517
Passing accuracy
80.39%
83.37%
Corners
7
1
Throw-ins
10
14
Recoveries
70
66
Saves
6
8
Fouls
11
11
Offsides
3
3
1
0
Discipline
1
0