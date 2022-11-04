- Summary
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Javi Hernández replaces Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Yangel Herrera.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
Attempt blocked. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
Goal! Girona 2, Athletic Club 1. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos.
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Goal! Girona 2, Athletic Club 0. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David López.
Attempt saved. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Williams.
Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Oier Zarraga replaces Oihan Sancet.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Gorka Guruzeta replaces Raúl García.
Goal! Girona 1, Athletic Club 0. David López (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Toni Villa.
Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel Balenziaga tries a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is caught offside.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Valery Fernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Foul by Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor replaces Mikel Vesga.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Íñigo Lekue.
Attempt missed. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David López.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Balenziaga replaces Yuri Berchiche.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Villa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Íñigo Martínez.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Offside, Athletic Club. Yeray Álvarez tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Yangel Herrera tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Offside, Girona. David López tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.
Hand ball by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Offside, Girona. David López tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Nico Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentín Castellanos.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a headed pass.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue tries a through ball, but Nico Williams is caught offside.
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Foul by Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|6
Athletic Club
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|14
|7
|13
Girona FC
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|18
|21
|-3
Foul by Unai Vencedor (Athletic Club).