Gerard Gumbau (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Álex Collado.
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Elche).
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces Valery Fernández.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Pere Milla (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Diego González (Elche) is shown the yellow card.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Diego González (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Elche) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Collado with a cross.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Pol Lirola (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Álex Collado (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Gumbau.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Offside, Elche. Gerard Gumbau tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Ponce is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Roger Martí (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
Substitution, Elche. Pedro Bigas replaces Enzo Roco.
Substitution, Elche. Nicolás Fernández Mercau replaces Carlos Clerc.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt blocked. Ezequiel Ponce (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Collado.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Bueno following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carlos Clerc (Elche).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).
Attempt missed. Omar Mascarell (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Collado.
Attempt blocked. Pere Milla (Elche) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roger Martí with a cross.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Arnau Martinez is caught offside.
Gerard Gumbau (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Elche).
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution, Elche. Roger Martí replaces Lucas Boyé.
Goal! Elche 1, Girona 2. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Javi Hernández (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Edgar Badia.
Attempt blocked. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ezequiel Ponce (Elche).
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Clerc.
Substitution, Elche. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Raúl Guti.
Substitution, Elche. Gerard Gumbau replaces Josan.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Clerc.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Hernández.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Roco (Elche).
Offside, Elche. Omar Mascarell tries a through ball, but Josan is caught offside.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valery Fernández (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Attempt missed. Javi Hernández (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleix García following a set piece situation.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).
Hand ball by Raúl Guti (Elche).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Edgar Badia (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raúl Guti (Elche).
Iván Martín (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego González (Elche).
Goal! Elche 1, Girona 1. Iván Martín (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Hernández with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Omar Mascarell (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (Elche).
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García following a set piece situation.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Enzo Roco (Elche).
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Carlos Clerc (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
Foul by Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Diego González (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josan (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josan (Elche).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).
Toni Villa (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Villa (Girona).
Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Javi Hernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Martín.
Aleix García (Girona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Pere Milla (Elche) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Omar Mascarell with a cross.
Goal! Elche 1, Girona 0. Pol Lirola (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Collado.
Substitution, Girona. Iván Martín replaces Yangel Herrera because of an injury.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Diego González (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pere Milla (Elche).
Foul by Josan (Elche).
Javi Hernández (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Álex Collado (Elche) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Carlos Clerc following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Valery Fernández (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Carlos Clerc.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|13
Girona FC
|16
|14
|4
|4
|6
|20
|22
|-2
|20
Elche CF
|4
|14
|0
|4
|10
|10
|31
|-21
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).