LALIGA EA SPORTS | M14 Martínez Valero
Elche CF
Elche CF
1
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Lirola
15
Iván Martín
38
Castellanos
65
Elche CF
1
2
Girona FC
Referees

RefereePablo González Fuertes

Match events

Elche CFELC
GIRGirona FC
90
R. TerratsAleix Garcia
90
BernardoValery
Diego Glez.
87
87
Stuani
R.p. BigasRoco
80
NicoC. Clerc
80
Gumbau
69
68
StuaniCastellanos
68
RiquelmeToni Villa
Roger Ms.Lucas Boyé
65
65
Castellanos
E. PonceRaúl Guti
57
GumbauJosan
56
38
Iván Martín
Josan
27
21
Toni Villa
Lirola
15
12
Iván MartínHerrera

Stats

Match stats
Elche CF
Elche CF
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
44.60%
55.40%
Shots
11
21
Shots on target
2
3
Total passes
349
439
Passing accuracy
79.37%
82.23%
Corners
2
5
Throw-ins
20
23
Recoveries
59
70
Saves
1
1
Fouls
16
9
Offsides
2
3
3
0
Discipline
2
0