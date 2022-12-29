- Summary
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pep Chavarría replaces Álvaro García.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Diego Méndez replaces Sergio Camello.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Bueno with a cross.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Isi Palazón tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Samu Sáiz (Girona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a through ball.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García tries a through ball, but Fran García is caught offside.
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Radamel Falcao replaces Santi Comesaña.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano).
Oriol Romeu (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 2, Rayo Vallecano 2. Samu Sáiz (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Toni Villa replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yan Couto.
Attempt saved. Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Lejeune.
Attempt missed. Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro García.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Unai López (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Fran García.
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Iván Martín is caught offside.
Goal! Girona 1, Rayo Vallecano 2. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Camello.
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Unai López replaces Óscar Trejo.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fran García with a cross.
Attempt missed. Arnau Martinez (Girona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez with a cross.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David López.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Girona 1, Rayo Vallecano 1. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
VAR Decision: Penalty Girona.
Penalty Girona. Iván Martín draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) after a foul in the penalty area.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Santi Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fran García.
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Isi Palazón tries a through ball, but Óscar Trejo is caught offside.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Iván Martín (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto.
Oriol Romeu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Yan Couto (Girona).
Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 0, Rayo Vallecano 1. Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|8
Rayo Vallecano
|23
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|18
|4
|12
Girona FC
|17
|15
|4
|5
|6
|22
|24
|-2
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but David López is caught offside.