LALIGA EA SPORTS | M15Municipal de Montilivi
Girona FC
Girona FC
2
2
Finished
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Castellanos (P)
33
Samu Saiz (P)
74
Camello
1
Isi
61
Girona FC
2
2
Rayo Vallecano
Referees

RefereeJorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match events

Girona FCGIR
RAYRayo Vallecano
90
Pep ChavarriaÁlvaro
90
Diego MéndezCamello
85
Falcao
Stuani
79
78
FalcaoSanti C.v.
StuaniCastellanos
78
Romeu
76
Samu Saiz
74
74
Isi
Samu SaizIván Martín
70
Toni VillaRiquelme
70
ValeryYan Couto
70
61
Isi
61
Unai LopezTrejo Jp
Castellanos
33
Arnau
12
1
Camello

Stats

Match stats
Girona FC
Girona FC
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Possession
59.70%
40.30%
Shots
16
12
Shots on target
7
4
Total passes
515
353
Passing accuracy
83.69%
75.92%
Corners
2
4
Throw-ins
26
20
Recoveries
60
61
Saves
2
5
Fouls
14
14
Offsides
2
3
3
0
Discipline
2
0