Skip to main content
EN
LALIGA EA SPORTS | M16Stage Front Stadium
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
2
2
Finished
Girona FC
Girona FC
Puado
50
Joselu
75
Toni Villa
31
Herrera
84
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
2
2
Girona FC
  • Summary
  • Feed
  • Line-ups
  • Stats

Referees

RefereeCarlos del Cerro Grande

Match events

RCD Espanyol de BarcelonaESP
GIRGirona FC
87
Herrera
C. Montes
86
84
Herrera
RogerB. Olivan
83
C. MontesF. Calero
83
Rubén S.Oscar Gil
83
80
Yan CoutoIván Martín
79
ValeryRiquelme
Joselu
75
70
Castellanos
70
HerreraR. Terrats
62
Samu SaizToni Villa
Aleix V.cNico Mr
56
Puado
50
PuadoEdu Expósito
49
31
Toni Villa
B. Olivan
20
8
Castellanos
Edu Expósito
3

Stats

Match stats
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
Girona FC
Girona FC
Possession
44.20%
55.80%
Shots
12
12
Shots on target
6
5
Total passes
354
458
Passing accuracy
78.25%
86.46%
Corners
5
2
Throw-ins
19
19
Recoveries
60
65
Saves
3
4
Fouls
13
16
Offsides
0
5
3
0
Discipline
2
0