- Summary
- Feed
- Line-ups
- Stats
Referees
Match events
Stats
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Samu Sáiz is caught offside.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Joselu (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
César Montes (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Sánchez (Espanyol).
Goal! Espanyol 2, Girona 2. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Substitution, Espanyol. Roger Martínez replaces Brian Oliván.
Substitution, Espanyol. César Montes replaces Fernando Calero because of an injury.
Substitution, Espanyol. Rubén Sánchez replaces Óscar Gil.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt missed. Joselu (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Darder.
Goal! Espanyol 2, Girona 1. Joselu (Espanyol) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Brian Oliván with a cross.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Foul by Samu Sáiz (Girona).
Aleix Vidal (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Joselu (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Joselu (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Girona. Cristhian Stuani replaces Valentín Castellanos.
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Ramón Terrats.
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Santiago Bueno (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Darder.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Martín with a cross.
Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Gil (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. Samu Sáiz tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Fernando Calero (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Darder with a cross.
Substitution, Girona. Samu Sáiz replaces Toni Villa.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Cabrera.
Substitution, Espanyol. Aleix Vidal replaces Nicolás Melamed.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Goal! Espanyol 1, Girona 1. Javier Puado (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Gómez with a headed pass.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Espanyol. Javier Puado replaces Edu Expósito.
Attempt missed. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Offside, Girona. Santiago Bueno tries a through ball, but Valentín Castellanos is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a set piece situation.
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando Calero (Espanyol).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David López (Girona).
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Edu Expósito (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. David López tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Hand ball by Óscar Gil (Espanyol).
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite with a cross.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Espanyol 0, Girona 1. Toni Villa (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Iván Martín (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Edu Expósito (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ramón Terrats (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Espanyol).
Brian Oliván (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Oliván (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder.
Attempt blocked. Joselu (Espanyol) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edu Expósito.
Attempt missed. Ramón Terrats (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iván Martín.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Valentín Castellanos (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Sergi Gómez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Martín (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Fernando Calero.
Attempt saved. Valentín Castellanos (Girona) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Toni Villa (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando Calero (Espanyol).
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but Santiago Bueno is caught offside.
Edu Expósito (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edu Expósito (Espanyol).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentín Castellanos (Girona).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol).
Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Arnau Martinez.
Fernando Calero (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|12
Girona FC
|18
|16
|4
|6
|6
|24
|26
|-2
|19
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
|14
|16
|2
|8
|6
|19
|25
|-6
Attempt missed. Roger Martínez (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.