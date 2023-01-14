- Summary
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Attempt missed. Yan Couto (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García.
Substitution, Girona. Ramón Terrats replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Óliver Torres.
Goal! Girona 2, Sevilla 1. Yangel Herrera (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valery Fernández.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Suso.
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Rodrigo Riquelme.
Substitution, Sevilla. Suso replaces Jesús Navas.
Attempt missed. Óliver Torres (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Couto with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Yangel Herrera (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).
Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Erik Lamela (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Sevilla. Erik Lamela replaces Fernando.
Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Loïc Badé.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Girona).
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Substitution, Girona. Bernardo Espinosa replaces David López because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury David López (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Yangel Herrera replaces Iván Martín.
Substitution, Girona. Yan Couto replaces Toni Villa.
Offside, Girona. Aleix García tries a through ball, but David López is caught offside.
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Attempt missed. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Foul by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Girona 1, Sevilla 1. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Offside, Sevilla. Yassine Bounou tries a through ball, but Marcos Acuña is caught offside.
Toni Villa (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnau Martinez with a cross.
David López (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David López (Girona).
Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
Attempt missed. Fernando (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafa Mir.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David López.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Joan Jordán.
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Riquelme.
Attempt blocked. Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Villa with a cross.
Goal! Girona 0, Sevilla 1. Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.
David López (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Iván Martín (Girona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Girona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Villa.
Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleix García.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani.
Attempt saved. David López (Girona) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Bueno.
|Club
|Pts
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Form
|11
Girona FC
|21
|17
|5
|6
|6
|26
|27
|-1
|19
Sevilla FC
|15
|17
|3
|6
|8
|17
|26
|-9
